Ujjain: CM takes apparel factory tour

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Best Life Style Apparel Factory on Dewas Road Nagjhiri (Soya Plant premises) here on Thursday evening during his stay in Ujjain. He was informed about flat lock machine, over lock machine, single needle lock stitch machine installed in the factory and asked the women whether they have got employment. On this, the women nodded their heads. The Chief Minister inspected the entire hall of the factory. He also observed the automatic cloth cutting machine installed in the hall.

The Chief Minister obtained information regarding the factory from the company's project head Dhirendra Malani, managing director (MD) R Rajkumar. Presently 100 women are undergoing training. The huge hall of the factory is built on 1.5 lakh square feet. State-of-the-art machines and automatic cloth cutting machines will be installed in the hall. At present, around 20 per cent state-of-the-art sewing machines are installed. More machines will be installed soon. Prior to the Chief Minister's observation, Union minister of state for textiles and railways, Darshana Jardosh also inspected the machines installed in the factory.

Read Also Ujjain: Traffic diversion troubles Mahakal visitors