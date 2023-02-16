Ujjain: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate ‘Sudama Grain Market’ tomorrow

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The newly constructed Sudama Grain Market located at Dudhtalai by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Shivratri.

Sudama Grain Market has been constructed by the UMC at Doodh Talai at a cost of Rs 10 crore, in which shops have been constructed on the ground floor and office-cum-flats on the first and second floor. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected Sudama Grain Market here on Thursday and saw the arrangements here. Deepotsav is being organised on the banks of Kshipra River on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival, in which the CM is also coming.

The mayor while talking to the CM on phone requested that the grain market be constructed by the UMC at a cost of around Rs 10 crore and is ready for inauguration. The CM immediately gave consent for inauguration. After Shiv Jyoti Arpanam festival at Kshipra Ghat, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Sudama Grain Market located at Doodh Talai. The market will be known as Shri Krishna Sudama Grain Market. The CM will be welcomed and felicitated by lighting 11k lamps by the Jain Samaj and Transport Association at the grain market.