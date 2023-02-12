Ujjain: CM reviews preparations of ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpan’ programme

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpan’ programme will be organised on February 18 on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. A target has been set to light 21 lakh lamps on both the ghats of the Kshipra river and at various temples and intersections of the city, on this occasion. The aim is to make a Guinness World Record through this Deepotsav by breaking the current record of lighting the maximum number of lamps, made in Ayodhya Deepotsav-2022 where 15 lakh 76 thousand lamps were lit. To review the preparations for the Shivjyoti Arpan programme, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held discussions through video conference (VC) with higher education minister Mohan Yadav, mayor Mukesh Tatwal, collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and others.

CM instructed that photography-videography of Deepotsav should be done through drones and resolution-letters should be filled by common people for public participation. He said that he will also fill and send his resolution letter today itself. He also directed that wide publicity be given to the programme. Yadav said that extensive preparations are going on for Deepotsav. He said that this time, the number of ghats has also been increased. A total of six sectors have been created and 20,000 volunteers have been trained.

The collector said that efforts will be made to put Ujjain city on the tourism map through the Shiv Jyoti Arpan programme. It was informed in the meeting that the ghats have been divided into five blocks for lighting lamps on the Kshipra river. He said that the programme will be a zero-waste programme. Chairs, benches and pots will be made with the help of empty oil bottles. Paper matchboxes will be used to light the candles. Burnt cotton wicks will be used to make mattresses and beds for night shelters.

