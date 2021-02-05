Ujjain: CM fetes Anju, Mehran

Ujjain: Under the joint aegis of the department of higher education and ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Service Scheme National Awards function was organised in Bhopal. Winning volunteers were honoured and included in the Republic Day Parade.

The students of KVS were also honoured in a ceremony. Student of Government Madhav Science College Ujjain, Mehran Jafri received the National NSS Award of National Service Scheme. For this achievement, she was felicitated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav. Anju Suryavanshi, who participated in the distinguished parade of Republic Day, was also honoured.