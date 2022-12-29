Ujjain: Cloud computing enables storing unlimited data, says Sethia

Students participate on the second day of a four-day seminar at Institute of Computer Science | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on cloud computing was organised on the second day of the four-day international workshop organised under the joint auspices of the Institute of Computer Science, IQAC Vikram University and Allegis India under the Research and Development Cell.

The seminar was presided over by the vice-chancellor of Vikram University, Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. Addressing the seminar, Dr Umesh Kumar Singh, director of the Institute of Computer Science and IQAC, Vikram University, said that cloud computing is also well used in the field of education. Nowadays most students are very fond of e-learning. Cloud computing is helpful in accessing educational resources online, using cloud computing reduces your cost significantly as there is no need to spend on any kind of expensive system or infrastructure.

The keynote speaker of the seminar and an alumnus of the institute, Govind Sethia, who is currently working as a senior manager at Cognizant, London, said that cloud computing provides various computing services on demand to the user through the Internet. The biggest advantage of cloud computing is that it can store unlimited data, take back-ups of data anytime and recover the data that we have lost. The keynote speaker said that cloud computing is very secure for data storage. Companies like Microsoft and Google provide up to 10 GB of free storage to the user, by which one can store data.

The keynote speaker of the next session, Ajaiyya Kumar Pandey, vice-president, JP Morgan Dallas, highlighted the need for office automation and how, when and where office automation is useful. Pandey also informed about the trends and uses of office automation. Microsoft’s Sheetal Rai, the keynote speaker of the second session of the workshop, provided training on useful features of Microsoft Excel. The workshop was co-ordinated by Dr Bhupendra Kumar Pandya and conducted by Kirti Dixit. Dr Kamal Bunkar, lecturer of the Institute, proposed the vote of thanks.