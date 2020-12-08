Ujjain: Civic body eyes ODF++

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday directed the officials to ensure cleanliness at public toilets and community toilets across the city to obtain ODF++ status once again. He warned them that team may come any time for inspection of public toilets. Singhal also laid stress on proper maintenance, availability of water, sanitary pads vending machines among other facilities at public toilets. Singhal reiterated that fine be imposed on those who pee in open.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday visited faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) at village Sadawal where human faecal waste is turned into organic fertiliser. Singhal instructed officials to repair the approach road.