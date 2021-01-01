Ujjain: City’s Bhairvagarh Print now available online

Ujjain : Bhairavgarh Print clothings are now available for sale on Amazon online portal. Zila Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana informed that items of Bhairavgarh Print like Salwar Suits, pillow covers, lungies, bed-sheets and other clothing are now available at Amazon online portal.

These clothing items are being made by women’s self-help group. Group head Naseem Bee said that under Ajivika Mission range of clothings designed with Bandhej, Batik and Block prints have been launched on Amazon portal. The group purchases raw material from Surat (Gujarat) and the group’s annual turnover is Rs 1lakh, Naseem Bee added.