Ujjain: City records 82 mm rain; many areas witness water logging

Ujjain

The city experienced good amount of rain on Wednesday. The rain shower began from early morning hours and lasted till the night intermittently.

According to Government Jiwajirao laboratory’s weatherman, 82 mm rain was recorded till 5pm however the total rain during the session remained 453 mm which is lesser than that of the previous year which was 543mm. The city received rain shower after a break of 5 to 6 days.

Residents of low lying area worst affected

Due to recent spell of rain water longing in many areas was reported. Traffic at Dhaba road, Naisadak and Indore gate was affected by water logging on the roads.

Residents of other low lying areas also suffered water logging. The continue rain dipped the day temperature in the city and also reduced the humidity.

According to weatherman the max temperature was recorded at 26 degree Celsius while the min remained at 23 degree Celsius. Due to rain trees were uprooted near Madhav Nagar police station area and at Kothi Road.

According to land record department, average 32.4 mm rain was recorded in Ujjain district.

While in Ujjain tehsil, 58 mm rain was recorded in the last 24 hours. Ghattiya received a rainfall of 28mm, Khachrod 16mm, Nagda 47mm, Barnagar 4mm, Mehidpur 31mm and Tarana received 43mm.

During the monsoon session 611 mm average rain was recorded in the district. In the previous year the average rain was 441mm in the district.

During this monsoon session, Nagda tehsil received highest 1015 mm rain. According to land record department Ujjain tehsil received 474 mm, Ghatiya 600mm, Khachrod 550mm, Nagda 1015, Barnagar 577, Mehidpur 431 and Tarana tehsil received 630mm of rain.

In Ujjain division Ratlam district received highest average rain of 681.9mm rain till now. In Ujjain division on Wednesday average rain was recorded at 28 mm.

During the last 24 hours in Ujjain division 32.4mm, Dewas 5.9mm, Shajapur 2.3mm, Ratlam 24.9mm, Mandsaur 43.6mm, Neemuch 46.6mm and in Agar 41 mm of rain was recorded. The average rain of 610.0mm was recorded in the division