Ujjain: City on orange alert, heavy rains in couple of days

Ujjain: Incessant rain continuing from last couple of days crippled the life of denizens in the city. Residents of low lying areas of Dhaba Road, Naisadak, Suraj Nagar, KD Gate, Lal Maszid and Gada Pulia faced water logging problem.

According to Government Jiwajirao observatory’s weatherman, in last 24 hours, 37 mm rain was recorded, Meteorology department has announced orange alert in the, as heavy rains are likely in couple of days.

The city received 949 mm rains during the monsoon season. According to land record department, the district has so far received 1164.2 mm of rains.

The department informed that in last 24 hours, Ujjain district recorded 38.3 mm rain, Tarana 66 mm, Ujjain tehsil 55 mm, Ghattiya 35 mm, Khachrod 30 mm, Nagda 20 mm, Barnagar 9 mm and Mehidpur 53mm.

In Ujjain tehsil, 1093 mm total rail was recorded during this monsoon season till date. Public health engineering department’s officials said that river Kshipra at Triveni and at Gaughat dam overflowed till the evening as the rain continued in surrounding regions and the city itself.

The officials said that a radial gate of Gambhir dam were kept open to release excess water as the dam has been filled at its full capacity during recent rains. Many small temples located at Ramghat and culvert submerged due to heavy rain.