Ujjain: City goes deserted amid lockdown on virus scare

Ujjain: As district administration enforced lockdown till Wednesday midnight, denizens clogged on the grocery, dairy and medical stores, on Monday morning to purchase essential goods.

Due to lockdown, borders of the district have also been sealed, barring any movement. Gopal Mandir, Satigate, Dewasgate, Mahakal, Nanakheda area and other pockets of the city remained shut down.

Most of denizens were seen strolling in the city in the morning hours, violating the lockdown. Later, post the collector Shashank Mishra’s instruction, the cops strictly sent the strollers back home. The cops also warned of registering an FIR against the offender for defying the lockdown under Section 188.

During lockdown dairies, medical stores, grocery shops and vegetable shops remained open while other shops like electronics, restaurants and other shops remained closed. The local transport also remained non functional.

Following the lockdown, Kirana Kherchi Vyapari Association (KKVA) decided to open shops for 4 hours from 11 am to 3 pm for the facilities of denizens. Spokesperson Rajendra Jain appealed denizens to extend cooperation to district administration for lockdown.

Collector Shashank Mishra through video conferencing instructed the concerned officials to take strict action against violators for defying lockdown.

He also instructed to persuade denizens to abide by lockdown. On asking about people’s gathering in mosques, the collector instructed the officials to get the announcement made about the lockdown and to persuade Muslims to offer namaz from homes.

Services related with revenue department, health, police and Zila panchayat will stay free from lockdown. Dairies, Milk parlours, grocery shops, petrol pumps, LPG gas distribution, hospitals and banks will also remain free from lockdown.