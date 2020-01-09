Ujjain: Circular for revision of small, medium newspapers issued

Ujjain: A circular was issued by the Public Relations department of Madhya Pradesh in which strict rules were ordered for revision of small and medium newspapers and a 4-member committee headed by the collector was ordered to be formed. This was opposed by local newspaper owners and journalists on Thursday.

Under the aegis of City Press Club, local journalists protested and submitted a memorandum to the joint-director, public relations, Rashmi Deshmukh, mentioning that the PR department has constituted a committee to investigate newspapers in which collectors, labor department officials and GST Officers have been included. This four-member team will visit the office of any newspaper to conduct a sudden revision.

Before this, the owners of all newspapers have to give a pro-forma by January 17, in which all kinds of information should be soughted. The owners of the local newspapers protested that they would not fill this circular, boycott it and soon a delegation would meet the higher officials and the minister concerned.