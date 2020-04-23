Ujjain: Chyawanprash & honey for Corona Warriors

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner Anand Sharma, IG Rakesh Gupta, DIG Manish Kapuriya, collector Shashank Mishra, SSP Sachin Atulkar went to the duty point of the police personnel posted in the containment areas to boost their morale, on Thursday evening.

They heard the issue and challenge that the cops manning the containment areas including Hanumanaka, Amber Colony, Begambagh Square and KD Gate, are facing.

During their interaction they laid emphasis on wearing masks during duty, washing hands with soap, sound sleep and eating.

To encourage the personnel the senior officers also presented Chyawanprash and bottles of honey to them. Directives were issued that everyone in this challenging and difficult time should render duty with team spirit, sensitivity and service to the community. Chyawanprash and honey for Ujjain Police was supplied by Dabur Company.

People must follow social distancing: Divisional Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma reviewed the work being done to prevent coronavirus infection, at Simhastha Mela office on Thursday. He said that the people must follow social distancing. He said that the health team should be sent again for the survey in the containment area of ??Ujjain and those any suspect should be tested again. For those who have been home quarantined, all necessary items should be made available. He said in view of the present circumstances, the staff of health workers should be further increased in Ujjain. For this, a team of health workers from Dental, AYUSH and Nursing colleges should be constituted, he added.