Ujjain: Chill grips, night temperature dips by 1.5 degree Celsius

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Ujjain have begun to feel the chilliness of the ensuing winter, as the dry northerlies have begun to blow across the city.

An intense chill gripped the city on Friday as the weather officials recorded a dip in the night temperature by 1.5 degrees Celsius while the day temperature has been increased by 7 degrees Celsius. With this change, the sky conditions have turned out to be cloudy on Friday. Residents were seen putting on woollen clothes while they experienced heat in the afternoon. Cold may intensify after Diwali. The daylight will soon get dimmer and the nights foggier.

The maximum temperature, which was 21 degrees, has increased to 28 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperature which was 19 degrees Celsius, has now dropped to 17.5 degrees Celsius. Due to rain in the catchment area of Gambhir Dam, while the opening of the gates of Yashwant Sagar Dam of Indore, 26 Mc Ft of water has been recorded to be increased in river Gambhir.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:49 AM IST