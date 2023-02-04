Ujjain: Chhatri Chowk-Gopal Mandir area to be beautified, says Mayor Mukesh Tatwal

MUKESH TATWAL, BJP | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The area from Chhatri Chowk to Gopal Mandir will be developed as a delightful place by carrying out beautification work. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal instructed that an outline of the beautification work be prepared by inspecting the site on Friday along with the Smart City consultant.

Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir and surrounding areas have been made encroachment free by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) to facilitate traffic, as well as beautify the area from Chhatri Chowk to Gopal Mandir as per the intention of Mayor. The place as well as Chhatri Chowk’s garden will also be developed in its original form.

Mayor Tatwal, while inspecting the site from Chhatri Chowk to Gopal Mandir, directed the Smart City consultant to organise the flooring of the pathway outside Chhatri Chowk garden, as well as paint, install nets for security, and lighting arrangements. For this, along with attractive lamps, beautiful flower pots should be kept at the crossroads, so that the beauty of the crossroads will increase. Along with that benches should also be installed on the pathway for the citizens to sit, said the mayor. He directed that small kiosks should also be made in the area, in which fruit and flower vendors would be able to do their business.

