Ujjain: ‘Cheated’ employees to be compensated by State govt’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ADG, prison G Akheto Sema reached here on Thursday and inspected Central Bhairavgarh Jail. He said that those jail employees who have been cheated in the DPF-GPF embezzlement case will be compensated by the state government. The decision has been taken at the highest level, he said.

There has been a stir ever since the embezzlement case of around Rs 15 crore in Central Bhairavgarh Jail came to light. The incident is being investigated by the jail department at its own level by forming different teams. Apart from this, a separate SIT has been constituted by the police to investigate the matter. It is making new revelations every day.

On Thursday ADG, prisons, Akheto Sema reached here in the afternoon. He inspected Central Bhairavgarh Jail and saw the arrangements and took information from jail officials regarding the case. DIG, prisons, Manchharam Patel and jail superintendent in-charge Himani Manware was also present. SIT team chief and ASP Indrajeet Bakalwar also met the ADG and briefed him about the progress of the case.

After inspection, the ADG told media persons that the government will compensate the amount of jail employees and officers who have been cheated. Such a decision has been taken at the higher level. He said that the SIT of the police is probing the matter and stringent action will be taken against the guilty. Replying to a question, he said that this type of fraud has occurred not only in DPF accounts but also in other items, which is being investigated.