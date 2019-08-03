Ujjain: Chain snatcher thrashed, handed over to police

Ujjain: Two bike borne chain snatchers robbed a middle aged woman on early morning in Shastri Nagar area on Friday. The incident occurred when Lakshmibai, wife of Dwarkaprasad Tiwari resident of Aditya Nagar, was going to purchase milk when two bike borne men got down from bike near to her, snatched her chain and began to run. The woman threw a wooden stick that she had with her towards the running miscreants. Consequently a miscreant got injured and toppled on the ground while the other fled with the chain.

The locals thrashed the miscreant and later informed the police. On being informed the police reached the crime spot and arrested the accused. According to police, the miscreant Yogesh Akodiya is resident of Banganga and his accomplice’s name was Sonu resident of Pushpa Nagar Indore. The policed started interrogation of the accused, registered a case against both and started the manhunt for the accomplice.