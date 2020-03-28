Ujjain: Caution posters being stuck at homes of people with travel history

Ujjain: As per the list released by the state government, out of 12,125 people of the city who have travelled abroad over 605 have reached at Ujjain after February 15. The list has increased the concern of the administration in terms of the efforts to contain the spread of dreaded coronavirus in the city.

These people have been identified to be living in Qumari Marg, Fawwara Chowk, Doulatganj, Singpuri, Teliwada, Madhav Nagar, Alakhnanda Nagar, Mahashweta Nagar, Freeganj and the other parts of the city.

After identifying the individuals with travel history, the administration has asked them to observe self-quarantine.

As a measure of precaution, the administration has also put up banners outside the homes where dwellers are suspected to be infected with Covid-19.

According to reports, maximum people with travel history immigrants reside in Lalpur and periphery of Madhav Club road. The government has appealed the people to inform the district administration if any person with travel history fails to observe the instructions of the health department and district administration. As per the information bulletin released by the district administration coronavirus has caused the death of one person in the city.

Rapid response (RR) team formed by the district administration to survey people with travel history went about to verify the residence of 605 people of Ujjain who have recently returned from foreign soil. So far, about 350 people have been surveyed by the RR team. An official release stated on Friday that out 350 people- 90 people were either not found at home or have provided misleading address.

Meanwhile, the local administration on Friday evening sealed Nizatpura located Tiwari Nursing Home. According to sources, the administration took the decision following the reports that two persons in the hospital and their four kin are suspected to be affected with Covid-19.

People who are suspected to be infected with coronavirus have been asked to remain in house isolation. Sources alleged some of the persons of the family which has been isolated have a travel history but they did not report about it to the authorities. Not only this they were around when people were being treated at the nursing home. On the other hand, 7 members of a family residing in Sant Nagar have also been quarantined at home following doubt that they are infected with Covid-19.