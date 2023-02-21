Ujjain: Cash, valuables worth lakhs stolen from locked house

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A family living in Kartik Chowk was robbed after they left for a wedding function in Agra. Seeing the house deserted, thieves entered inside and fled after committing the crime. Two LED TVs, cash and jewellery have been stolen. The information about the stolen goods will be known when the family returns to Ujjain.

Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Murli Manohar Temple in Kartik Chowk, had gone to Agra in UP to attend his niece’s wedding. He left Ujjain on February 20. The house was deserted. Seeing the locks of Sharma’s house broken at 9 am on February 21, people informed him and his younger brother Sanjay Sharma about the theft. Sanjay Sharma reached the spot and informed Mahakal police station.

When police inspected the house, the locks of the cupboard were broken and the things were scattered on the bed. CCTV cameras are installed in the house and their footage is being viewed. Initially, two LED TVs have been stolen. The information about jewellery and cash will be known when Rajesh Sharma returns to Ujjain.

Dayaram Sharma, father-in-law of Rajesh Sharma, who lives in Chanakyapuri, said that he only knows about TV theft. Rest of the details will be known after the arrival of the son-in-law. Mahakal police have registered a case of theft against unknown people.

