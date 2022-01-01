Ujjain: Career in psychology requires special soft skills-set, says Expert

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The students who opt for psychology as a subject have to cultivate specific personality traits like language, emotional stability, maturity, patience, tolerance, acceptance of individual distinctiveness, behaviourial flexibility and compassion.

Career opportunities emerging out of this subject have diversified in the developing countries like India during recent years.

These were the words of rehabilitation psychologist and psychotherapist Maya Bohra, who was addressing a day-long national webinar on ‘Career Opportunities in Psychology’ organised by post-graduate department of psychology and IQAC of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College under World Bank Academic Excellence of Quality Learning Centre.

Speaking as an invited speaker she described the UG and PG degree courses in psychology and also elucidated the various diploma and training courses can help them make career in the fields of psychotherapies like RET, CBT, family counseling, gestalt therapy etc.

In his presidential address principal Dr HL Anijwal stated that career options in psychology contribute to individual lives, family welfare, society, national development and require high level of sensitivity.

IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan said that mental problems have existed always but visibly upsurged after pandemic lockdown thereby enhancing the demand for trained practitioners in this field.

The webinar convener, head of psychology department Dr Nikhat Parveen gave welcome address and said that the college is contributing to this area of high concern through in house counseling and preparing of psychology students for future responsibilities in this field. Guest introduction was given by Dr Shashi Prabha Jain.

Vaibhav Saxena expressed the vote of thanks. Technical support was given by Dharmesh Rathore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:08 AM IST