UJJAIN: Car plunges into river from Ujjain bridge, man, woman dead

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man and a woman were killed on Sunday after their car broke the side railing of a bridge and fell into Gambhir river in Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred on Barnagar Road, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the car, which has a UP registration, and bodies of the two persons, as yet unidentified, have been fished out, Inspector Ashok Sharma of Ingoria police station told PTI.

"The accident took place at 11 am and we managed to bring out the car and the two bodies by 2:30pm," he said.