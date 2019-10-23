Ujjain: Car passengers robbed of cash, jewelleries worth Rs 1L

Ujjain: Few miscreants robbed off three car passengers on Tuesday night, while they were changing the stepney wheel near village Panch Deria near Sanver.

According to reports, Yuvraj Ranawat resident of Mandsaur, along with his friends Ankit and Vijay, was heading to Ujjain in a car. Meanwhile a wheel of the car got punctured. All the three got off the car and began to change it. In the meantime 4 to 5 miscreants cropped up from the farmlands and attacked the trio with wooden canes.

Bewildered by the sudden attack the trio stumped on road. The robbers snatched gold chain, rings, earrings; all worth Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 33,000 cash from them and fled. The victims informed Sanver and Ujjain police about the loot. The Police registered FIR, launched probe and have started examining the CCTV footages of the area.