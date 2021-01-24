Ujjain: Car falls into river, 2 killed

Ujjain: Two persons were killed when a speeding car broke the railings of a bridge and fell into Gambhir River in Ujjain district on Sunday morning around 8. Local people informed the police as soon as the accident took place. Another member of the family is still missing.

According to preliminary investigation, the family was coming from Siwan district of Bihar and was going to Vadodara. The accident took place near Nalwa village located on Barnagar Road. Divers and rescue team started search for the passengers in the river. Later, they fished out two bodies and also took out car from riverbed. Search for the remaining member is on. The bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem. Police confirmed that the car bearing registration number UP 78 GH 6324 was heading to Vadodara. The police team along with SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla reached the accident spot, located in between Nalwa and Khadotiya villages. Bodies of woman & her brother-in-law recovered

CSP Vandana Chouhan said two bodies were fished out by 2 pm and search was on for the third. The bodies were identified as Priyanka Kumari (25) and Anurag Tiwari (35) while a search is on for Avinash. Anurag is younger brother of Avinash and Priyanka was his sister-in-law. "There is no eyewitness to the case. No CCTV camera has been mounted at the spot. Post-mortem of the bodies will be carried out at the district hospital on Monday morning. We have informed the family members of the deceased who are likely to arrive on Monday," added the CSP.