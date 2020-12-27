Ujjain: Cancel result of MPPSC prelims, demands AJJAKS

Ujjain: A memorandum addressed to the Madhya Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister was handed over to a local officer on behalf of AJJAKS. Demand to cancel the results of MPPSC’s preliminary examination-2019 and issuing an amended result was made in the memorandum. AJJAKS’s district president Ratanlal Parmar and executive president Jagannath Bagri informed that interests of reserved category students have been crushed on declaring the said results on December 21.

They informed that no reservation has been given to the reserved class applicants in the merit list. They said this irregularity has deprived thousands of eligible applicants of the reserved category from appearing in the final examination.