Ujjain: Cager Harshita selected for assessment camp

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Basketball player Harshita Rai has been selected for the assessment camp of Khelo-India. Ujjain’s only player Harshita Rai is one of the talented players, who had been selected for the Accredited Academy of Khelo India.

Khelo-India (Government of India) gives Rs 1.20 lakh annually as pocket money to players and spends Rs 5.8 lakh annually on joining the academy. In this way, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) spends Rs 6.28 lakh annually on each player through Khelo India.

Coach Vijay Bali said that from April 18 to 24, Rajnand Village is going to organise an assessment camp for selected players of the accredited academy of Khelo-India in Bengaluru and Delhi. Apart from this, Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will invite best players and conduct assessment camps.

National player Harshita Rai of Ujjain was selected for the Accredited Academy of Khelo-India. Harshita Rai’s assessment camp will be held in Rajnandgaon from April 19 to 21. 96 boys and girls of different age groups will participate in the assessment camp.