Ujjain: Bullet bikes producing bursting sound confiscated

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Many bullet bikes have been confiscated from different places in the city for openly bursting silencer and producing firecrackers-like sound. Police confiscated all the bikes and fined the traffic rule offenders. They also removed the silencers of many bikes. Traffic police caught a red coloured bullet moving in front of the traffic police station releasing firecracker- like sound on Friday at 5 pm. The traffic in-charge found the registration number of the bullet also wrong. The action was taken against the rider under Section 51/177,3/181,39/192.1,146/196,184,190.2,182a4 of the Motor Vehicle Act for using silencers having firing bullet like sound while leaving the wrong number plate and producing firecracker-like sound from silencers. Taking action in many areas by the traffic police team, a special checking campaign has been launched to curb traffic rules violations and firecrackers.

Read Also Ujjain: Shiv Navratri celebrations in full swing at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)