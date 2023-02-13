e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Bullet bikes producing bursting sound confiscated

Traffic police caught a red coloured bullet moving in front of the traffic police station releasing firecracker- like sound on Friday at 5 pm.

Updated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 03:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Many bullet bikes have been confiscated from different places in the city for openly bursting silencer and producing firecrackers-like sound. Police confiscated all the bikes and fined the traffic rule offenders. They also removed the silencers of many bikes. Traffic police caught a red coloured bullet moving in front of the traffic police station releasing firecracker- like sound on Friday at 5 pm. The traffic in-charge found the registration number of the bullet also wrong. The action was taken against the rider under Section 51/177,3/181,39/192.1,146/196,184,190.2,182a4 of the Motor Vehicle Act for using silencers having firing bullet like sound while leaving the wrong number plate and producing firecracker-like sound from silencers. Taking action in many areas by the traffic police team, a special checking campaign has been launched to curb traffic rules violations and firecrackers.

