Ujjain: Budget 2021 expectations; residents cast eyes on relief

Ujjain: Amid Covid-19 outbreak the residents of the Temple City are expecting relief from the Union government. They told Rimjhim Dubey that their eyes are set on the budget announcements for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Free Press talked to the locals to know about their expectations from the budget. Excerpts—

SANJAY GYANEE, INDUSTRIALIST

“The pandemic has already taken a toll on the industrialists. Running factories in times of economic turmoil was financially exhausting for the owners. Thus, the budget must not burden the industries anymore. A provision for prolonging the interest payment period would ease some stress of the manufacturers.”

FAZLE KOTHARI, INDUSTRIALIST

“Legality pertaining to taxation must be eased out. Even after GST, the dependency of business owners on their consultants has only increased. The dumping and import duties on raw material should be marginalised. Rather, the government must focus on indigenous production of raw material, which will be cheaper and ready to compete with China.”

SATYENDRA SHRIVASTAVA, FORMER BANKER

“The Bank interest rates are already at the bottom, given the economic conditions post-pandemic. The expectations from this year’s budget are, to render relief to the banks by budgetary provisions for the sector. Along with this, major farming reforms and policies are also awaited.”

VEERBALA CHHAJED, HOMEMAKER

“The contribution of women homemakers goes unnoticed, but it adds colossally to the economy. The government must recognise this contribution formally and come up with creative ways of recognising the same. They could offer tax benefits to the households, where homemakers share 50% of the income. Provisions for women’s employment should also be made.”

KHUSHBOO PANCHAL, ARTIST

“The Central government must regulate the hyped prices of fuel and render tax reliefs to the citizens. It was only after a pandemic that the value for healthcare in India was internalised. The new budget must incorporate healthcare on a priority basis. Federal schemes like Ayushman Bharat must be expanded for wider range of beneficiaries.”

SAHIBA VYAS, STUDENT

“Education plays a vital role in an economy. The pandemic has made it difficult for parents to afford the academic fees of their children. The budget should include some provisions for student scholarships by the Central government. Along with this, the government must work towards environmental sustainability by regulating plastic usage.”

