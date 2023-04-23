Ujjain: Brahmins celebrate Parshuram Janmotsav

PARSHURAM DARSHAN YATRA |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle rally christened as ‘Shri Parshuram Darshan Yatra’ was taken out by Parshuram Brahmin Sangathan on Saturday morning from the courtyard of Lord Mahakal on Akshaya Tritiya Parshuram Janmotsav. Participants held saffron flag in their hands and raised slogans.

Founder president of the organisation Pt Rajesh Trivedi and president Pt Girish Pathak said that the yatra started after offering prayers to Lord Mahakal and Parshuram. After this Maha Aarti of Lord Parshuram was performed by Pt Shailendra Sharma, Kamal Shukla and Sohan Bhatt. Shri Ram Katha spokesperson Pt Sulabh Shantu Guru, priest of Mahakal temple Pt Pradeep Guru. Mahamandleshwar Shaileshanand Giri and former CM Digvijaya Singh were also present. After this, the yatra started from Mahakal and reached Tower Chowk through various routes.

Thousands of Brahmins joined the yatra waving 1,151 saffron flags and hailing Parshuram. Women of the society wore Rani colour sarees and the men were in white clothes. They formed a human chain at Tower Chowk and pledged to uphold unity and integrity of Brahma Samaj. Several welcome daises were erected en route. Later, mass feast was organised at Sharma Parisar.

CHAL SAMAROH |

A massive ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Chal Samaroh’ (procession) was organised by Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj from Mahakal Chauraha in the evening after offering prayers to chariots of Lord Parshuram and Jagadguru Shankaracharya. SP Sachin Sinha performed the arrti. National president of Samaj Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, general secretary Tarun Upadhyaya and chal samaroh convener Pt Rameshwar Dubey said that the procession traversed through Gopal Mandir, Sarafa, Sati Gate, Nai Sadak, Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk and Gokul Dairy and concluded at Mali Samaj Dharamshala in Malipura. It was followed by mass feast.

BHOOMI PUJAN OF SHRIMANGAL DHAM |

On Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Janmotsav, bhoomi pujan of Shrimangal Dham on Sadaval Road was performed in special presence of Mahant Rajendra Giri Maharaj. Acharya Vidyasagar Shastri said chief patrons of Shree Panch Dashnam Awahan Akhara Bhardwaj Giri, Thanapati Shivanand Giri, Rajeshwar Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Shekhar Maharaj, Thanapati Vijay Puri, Mahant Ajyanand Giri, priest Mahendra Prem Bharti Devotees including Saint Vitaragananda were present. Devotees from Ujjain as well as Surat and Bhavnagar of Gujarat also attended the programme. After Bhoomi Pujan, Bhandara was organised along with Kanya Bhoj and saints. The main goal of Dham will be to give Vedic, religious education, to run food fields and free of cost. Along with this, many types of religious and social activities will be conducted.

AARTI AT CHANAKYAPURI |

On Parshuram Janmotsav, aarti of Lord Shri Parshuram was performed by Akhil Bhartiya Yuva Brahmin Samaj at Shri Parshuram Temple in Chanakyapuri under the leadership of Mahesh Pujari. Hundreds of Brahmins and devotees were present. Arpit Pujari, president of the Yuva Brahmin Samaj, said that 11 Brahmins worshipped the God with the wish of world peace and public welfare.

24 NEWBORNS WELCOMED AT CHARAK HOSPITAL |

Twenty-four newborns born were welcomed in a unique initiative organised on Akshaya Tritiya. Krishna Mishra Guru blessed the newborns in Government Charak Hospital by worshipping their feet. He said that today great spiritual personalities Avatar Parshuram, Adi Shankaracharya were born. On this day, Satyug and Treta Yug started, Ganga descended on this day itself. The works done on this day do not decay. “I have full faith that the newborns born on this day will give a new direction to the coming society,” he said. Krishna Guru planted a sapling of Shami on the occasion of Bhoomi Divas in Herbal Garden of Charak Hospital. Doctors Vijayalakshmi, Dr Roshni Thakur, Dr Manisha Patil and Krishna Guruji Social Welfare Society’s Bharti Mandloi, Pooja Thakur, Madhavi Phadnis and Pinku Yadav were present in the programme. Apart from Ujjain, the event was was also organised in Indore, Delhi, Chandigarh and Bangaluru.