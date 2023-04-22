Ujjain: Brahmin community to take out vehicle rally, chal samaroh

‘Jai Parshuram’ drama was staged at Ramghat of Kshipra river in Ujjain on Friday. 75 artistes from all over the country illustrated the divine character of Lord Parshuram |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Brahmin community of Mahakal City is all set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram here on Saturday. A vehicle rally christened ‘Parshuram Darshan Yatra’ will be taken out at 9.30 am from Mahakaleshwar Temple under the leadership of corporator Maya Rajesh Trivedi. After traversing through Mahakal Ghati, Gudri Chauraha, Patni Bazaar, Chhatri Chowk, Sarafa, Kanthal, Nai Sadak, Favvara Chowk, Malipura, Dewasgate, Chamunda Mata Mandir Chouraha and Freegunge Over-bridge, it will convert into a human chain at Tower Chowk.

Likewise, the traditional Lord Parshuram chal samaroh (procession) organised by Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj will begin from Mahakal Chauraha here on Saturday at 6 am after worshipping Lord Parshuram and Shankaracharya’s chariot. National president of the organisation Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, general secretary Tarun Upadhyaya and chal samaroh convenor Pt Rameshwar Dubey said that chal samaroh will begin from Mahakal to Gopal Mandir, Sarafa, Sati Gate, Nai Sadak, Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk and Gokul Dairy and will end at Mali Samaj Dharamshala at Malipura. It will be followed by a mass feast.

Read Also MP: Four youths held in murder case in Ujjain