Ujjain: Boys, girls arrested in objectionable condition during raid

Ujjain: Four girls and six boys were reportedly arrested from Charak Hospital in objectionable condition on Thursday evening.

According to sources on being tipped off the police raided the multi storied hospital from where it arrested the boys and girls in objectionable condition.

According to sources some anti-social elements are doing illegal activities in the hospital building’s unused portion from several days. Free Press tried to get more details about the matter from investigative officer CSP Ritu Kevre but she was not available at the moment.