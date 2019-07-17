Ujjain: Boy shot by miscreants over property dispute

Ujjain: Some miscreants opened fire on a boy in Bapu Nagar area, over an old dispute with him and his friends, on Monday night under Chimanganj Mandi police station limits. The police arrested one of the accused Sanju.

According to police Shahrukh alias Anda, Deepanshu and Mahendra had some property dispute with Sanju, Sonu and Ritesh and had gone to Sanju’s residence for compromise. During the conversation, the matter turned violent and Sanju opened fire in a fit of rage and injured Deepanshu.

According to police, Sanju, Sonu and Ritesh have many FIRs registered against them. The police arrested Sanju and registered FIRs against the trio under Section 307 and 34 of IPC. Injured Deepanshu was referred to Indore by the doctors due to his critical condition. The police administration also took action against cops for reaching late at the crime scene.