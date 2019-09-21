Ujjain: Boy, cattle electrocuted

Ujjain: A boy and some cattle were electrocuted on Thursday at Chhoti Mayapuri area under Chimanganjmandi police station.

According to police Piyush (11) resident of Chhoti Mayapuri area reached near a transformer installed by Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) and got electrocuted as the current had spread in the area due to poor connections and waterlogging.

The boy died on the spot. Some stray cattle also died due to electrocution as they came into the same area. As the incident came to fore, residents of the area created ruckus and staged protest against the department. Residents said that they had made complaint about poor electricity connection but the concerned the officials did not pay attention.