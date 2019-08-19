Ujjain: BoI holds brain storming session

Ujjain: A two-day brain storming session of Bank of India’s Ujjain zone on the aim ‘Taking reforms to branch level: Consultation and Ideation’ concluded at Park Palace, Indore Road on Sunday.

Bankers of 111 branches of BoI participated in the meeting in which a detailed review of bank’s performance was made besides establishing coordination with the national priorities and formulating future policies.

Under the guidance of general manager MD Aatre, discussions on issues like digital payment, corporate administration in PSB, MSME, retail and agriculture advance/export loan, establishment of financial grid, etc. Zonal manager John Kerketta and deputy zonal manager VV Krishna Kishore were also present.