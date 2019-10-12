Ujjain: Body of youth with bullet injury found

Ujjain: A youth lost his life after a bullet pierced his torso, on Saturday in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar. According to neighbours, a bullet sound was heard suddenly from the deceased house. They found the youth in pool of blood when they reached the house.

According to TI Rakesh Modi of Madhav Nagar police station, the body of the youth was recovered from the house located in a colony in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar. The FSL team started the probe and seized a local made pistol from the scene. The deceased’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. During the initial investigation, the police figured out that the deceased Jitendra Verma resident of Chhatarpur had an affair with a widow Puja who lived in the house from where his body was recovered from the kitchen room. He frequently used to visit Pooja in her house. Modi further said that investigation is to ascertain the fact weather it was a murder or suicide.