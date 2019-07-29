Ujjain: BJP workers visit every polling station in city

Ujjain: Despite intermittent rains, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers enrolled several persons as the primary members of the party during mahasadasyta abhiyan conducted at every polling station here on Sunday.

According to media in-charge Sachin Saxena, the drive was launched from ward-48 under Maharajwada Mandal wherein Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav and city unit general secretary Suresh Giri made people as party’s primary members.

Likewise, party workers led by Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain travelled door-to-door at ward-16 under Vikramaditya Mandal and enrolled several persons as primary members.

Party leaders Jagdish Agrawal, Rajshri Joshi, Ambrish Tiwari and Dinesh Jatwa were among those present.