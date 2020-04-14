Ujjain: BJP workers to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti from home

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party members will celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar falling on Tuesday from within the confines of their homes.

District head Vivek Joshi informed that due to Corona virus scare and lockdown no big public programme will be organised on this occasion and as per the instruction received from party chief all the members will garland the portrait of Dr Ambedkar at their home paying him tributes.

Joshi on this occasion urged denizens and party members to donate as per their competence and also urged them to download ‘Arogyasetu’ mobile application.