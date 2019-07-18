Ujjain: BJP to hold membership workshop today

Ujjain : Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a membership expansion workshop today from 3 pm to 5 pm at Madhav Seva Nyas for both the constituency Ujjain (north) and Ujjain (south) separately. The party will chalk out a plan to execute expansion plan at booth level.

During the meeting national co-incharge for membership drive Arun Chaturvedi, state incharge Kailash Jatav and BJP district Vivek Joshi will guide and boost the party workers to expand the membership of the party at booth level.

On this occasion a sapling plantation programme will also be organised in the premises of Madhav Seva Nyas. On this occasion working committee members, district office bearers, MP Phirojiya, MLAs, all the senior leaders and office bearers will take part.