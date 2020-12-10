Ujjain: BJP terms stone pelting on party’s national president cavalcade an attack on Indian democracy

Ujjain: BJP party workers on Thursday burnt an effigy of West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banergee to protest against the attack on BJP’s national president JP Nadda’s cavalcade in West Bengal at Diamond Harbour.

District BJP head Vivek Joshi termed it as an attack on Indian democracy. Joshi further said that hooliganism has grown in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister of the state. During last one year 129 BJP leaders have been killed in the state, he added.

BJP party workers burnt an effigy of Mamata Banerjee at Tower Chowk.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, district rural BJP head Bahadursingh Bormundla, general secretary Suresh Giri, Buddhivilas Upadhyay, Dinesh Jatwa, Rajkumar Banshiwal and other leaders were present. The programme was conducted by Rajendra Jhalani.