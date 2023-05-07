Ujjain: BJP meet on ‘Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan of BJP would be organised in each district of Ujjain division.

The meeting of Ujjain division regarding the campaign was held on Saturday at Mahakal Parisar on Hira Mill Road. The meeting was addressed by Alok Sharma, in-charge of the division. The meeting was started by lighting the lamp, during which the guests present in the meeting were welcomed by BJP city president Vivek Joshi and rural unit president Bahadur Singh Bormundla. Sharma while addressing the meeting said that Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan was historic. This campaign will prove to be a milestone for the grand victory of the BJP in the state. The party had earlier launched Booth Vistarak Abhiyan and Booth Vistarak Abhiyan-2. The Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan organised once again at the booth will create team spirit among the booth level workers. The workers will further strengthen the party's mass base by reaching among the public after getting trained.

Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan is being run by the organisation from May 4 to May 14. In this campaign responsible and dedicated workers of the party will engage in this work. The same organisation has made the convenor of 29 assembly constituencies of Ujjain division, together with the convenor district president, he will conduct the programme of this polling centre Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan, this will strengthen the entire assembly, as well as the assembly convenor will form the assembly election steering committee, in which the key workers of the party will be added. And the preparations for the assembly elections will be started from now itself.