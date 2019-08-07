Ujjain: BJP leaders appreciate big move of party on Kashmir

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party’s local unit organised a press conference at its office on Tuesday. On this occasion senior leaders of the party shared their view on the issue.

Addressing the meeting state spokesperson of the party Dr Chintamani Malviya told that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was alienated from the main stream of development by induction of article 370. Rajpal Singh Sisodiya, MLA Paras Jain, divisional media head Sachin Saxena were also present during the meeting.

Malviya further told that due to article 370, in spite of being a part of the country Kashmir could not avail the facilities that the other states of the country availed. He told that Dr Shyama Prasad Mukharjee had also wished to remove the disputed article and he sacrificed his life for this noble cause.

Malviya appreciated the efforts and will power of the PM Narendra Modi to defang article 370 of the constitution.

Malviya also appreciated home minister Amit Shah for taking courageous step in the interest of the nation. Launching scathing attack Malviya condemned the appeasement policy of the party. MLA Jain thanked the government and core leadership of the party for taking a strict decision.

State spokesperson Rajpalsingh Sisodiya condemned the induction of article 370 mentioning it as a great blunder made by the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

District head Vivek Joshi told that it was a difficult task to repeal article 370 but due to firm determination PM Modi it became possible, and now the state will able to grow like other states of the country.