Ujjain: BJP leader Solanki’s illegally constructed structures demolished

Ujjain: A lively example of how the administration is taking strict action against the land mafia was also seen here on Tuesday. The first major action was taken against illegal colony of BJP leader Ram Singh Solanki at Ramkrishna Vihar located in Nimanwasa on Maksi Road.

The municipal corporation and the police administration had started removing illegal encroachments in the Maksi Road area early in the morning, due to which the administration got information that the ceiling government land has also been illegally occupied by BJP leader Ram Singh Solanki. The administration had been receiving complaints regarding ceiling land for a long time, but with the connivance of leaders and officials, no concrete action was being taken against Ram Singh. But on Tuesday, taking the first major move, the municipal corporation took action on Ramkrishna Vihar, an illegal colony developed by Ram Singh, and demolished the illegal houses built there.

During this action, the residents even put up the phone to inform the colonizer Ram Singh Solanki, but he neither picked up the phone nor made any efforts to stop the action on the spot. On this, the residents expressed displeasure and alleged that Ram Singh Solanki fraudulently took lakhs of rupees from them and escaped by selling the government land and they will now lodge an FIR at the Chimanganj police station. They complained that some more Illegal colonies developed on government land are also located across the city.

This action left residents homeless on New Year's eve. The residents have attributed this to the coloniser and land shark Ram Singh Solanki. While the residents had paid the money to the registry, they did not know that they were being cheated. It is also a matter of investigation in this whole matter that the administrative staff also left only after taking action, while the residents also had the original registry of the houses, which the administration ignored and carried out the action of demolishing their houses. According to sources, if the investigation is done in this entire game, then the synergy of the registry office and such land mafias will definitely be revealed.

Submit info about illegal colonies & unauthorised constructions: Commissioner

In a meeting organised with regard to illegal colonies and unauthorised constructions on Tuesday, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg directed the officials of the building permission section of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation to mark illegal colonies afresh. He asked for carrying out survey of illegal land encroachment on government lands and submit information immediately and to ensure further action against illegal constructors who have been reported to the police. Those people who encourage illegal construction or illegal occupation on government lands, etc., should also be identified, he said. He directed that complete information about the colonies that are transferred to the corporation must be given to the municipal corporation estate office and zonal offices. Commissioner directed that a pro forma should be prepared and information about illegal colonies, names of illegal builders, illegal construction sites, land survey numbers etc should be filled-up and submitted to him as early as possible.