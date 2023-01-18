Ujjain: BJP leader complains against party MLA during Jan Sunwai

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Everything is not going well for the BJP in the Mahidpur Assembly constituency. The bullying of the MLA has increased and his opponents in the party are feeling the heat, especially in case of illegal occupation of land and the officials refuse to take any action.

Thus these people have to come to Ujjain to submit their applications to senior officers. Vijay Sarda, a member of the BJP district working committee, has held many positions in the party and also travels continuously for party work. He has made serious allegations against MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan.

Sarda is friends with the MLAs opponents, a thing not liked by the MLA and his supporters. Because of this, these people are allegedly occupying the land jointly owned by Sarda and his family in Bhimkheda. MLA’s supporters are doing illegal construction on Sarda’s agricultural land and no action has ben taken against the construction.

On Tuesday, Sarda reached the Jan Sunwai which was chaired by Zilla Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre. He submitted an application and demanded action. Sarda alleged that apart from encroachment on his land, false cases are also being slapped on him.

