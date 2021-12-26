e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 02:03 AM IST

Ujjain: BJP leader arrested for blackmailing wife of Poha Factory operator

After the arrest, Ahirwar tried to hide his face behind a handkerchief and masks to avoid the media persons.
FP News Service
BJP SC Morcha leader Shankarlal Ahirwar under arrest in Ujjain on Saturday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested BJP leader Shankarlal Ahirwar accused of blackmailing Rajni Bindal, wife of Poha Factory operator Bunty Bindal.

After the arrest, Ahirwar tried to hide his face behind a handkerchief and masks to avoid the media persons. Widow of a factory worker had alleged that Bindal sexually assaulted her.

Ahirwar had demanded Rs 25 lakh from Bindal’s wife Rajni to suppress the matter. He had accepted Rs 15,000 but Rajni later refused to pay the remaining amount.

Ahirwar blackmailed her that if she does not pay the remaining amount he will expose the matter in public. Fed up with his threats, Rajni lodged a complaint against him with Nagjhiri police. Ahirwar was absconding since then.

Shankarlal, a resident of Mahidpur area, is a self-proclaimed Dalit BJP leader and has also been elected from Agar assembly seat. Station in-charge Vikram Singh said that the accused had a reward of Rs 2,000 on him.

Police have nabbed Ahirwar but fraud accused Ram Singh Solanki is still absconding. Ram Singh had illegally sold the plots on government land.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 02:03 AM IST
