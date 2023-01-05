Ujjain: BJP Kisan Morcha opposes installation of 10-tonne weighing plate in Mandi

BJP Kisan Morcha functionaries hand over memorandum to ADM | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP Kisan Morcha had demanded two weight bridges of 10 tonnes each from government in Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi. One bridge has been approved by the State government.

Morcha district president Dinesh Vishwakarma said that currently the weighing scales are located on the main road as this market is the biggest market of the division and a large number of farmers bring their produce to it.

Mandi secretary wants to put up a separate 10-tonne plate on the weighing points. If a separate 10-tonne plate is placed on these scales, then due to lack of space, farmers will face difficulty in movement. There have been disputes in the past too owing to crowd. In one such incident, a farmer was shot by security guards.

Morcha submitted a memorandum to in-charge officer ADM Santosh Tagore and deputy-director Mandi Board Praveen Verma so that no such untoward incidents occur in future.