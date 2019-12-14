Ujjain: BJP holds ‘Khet Dharna’, alleges Cong for Urea scarcity

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party organised a ‘Khet Dharna’ and held the ruling Congress government responsible for scarcity of Urea in the state on Saturday.

Addressing the farmers MP Anil Firojia blamed Congress leaders for black marketing of Urea and other fertilizers in the state. District BJP media in charge Sachin Saxena informed that ‘khet dharna’ was organised across the state at district level on Saturday. District vice president Om Agarwal chaired the programme.

MLA Paras Jain alleged Congress government for its connivance in black marketing of Urea. He said that nowadays the state denizens and farmers are battling with problem of frequent power cuts across the state also. MLA Mohan Yadav also criticised the ruling Congress government of present unrest of farmers due to scarcity and black marketing of Urea.

BJP leader Iqbalsingh Gandhi, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Suresh Giri, Sanwar Patel, Paresh Kulkarni, Parvatsingh Jaat and other senior leaders and party members were present. In the end of the programme Mahesh Chouhan expressed vote of thanks.