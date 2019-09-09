Ujjain: BJP gears up for organisational elections

Ujjain: A city level workshop in view of ongoing organisational elections of the BJP was conducted by the party’s state vice-president and Ujjain in-charge Rameshwar Sharma at Lokshakti Bhavan here on Sunday.

Addressing the workshop, Sharma claimed that activities are being run in the BJP. While considering an organisation as a family, there are certain political parties in the country where a particular family remains to be the basis of that organisation.

He said that the BJP is presently passing through highly important phase which is related to the organisational elections and two related phases of enrolling primary members and active members were already completed.

Prior to it, city BJP chief Vivek Joshi delivered the welcome speech. MP Anil Firojia, MLAs Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav and Yashpal Singh Sisodia (Mandsaur), mayor Meena Jonwal, ex-MP Chintamani Malviya, municipal president Sonu Gehlot, senior leaders Babulal Jain and Tanveer Ahmed were present. Suresh Giri conducted the proceedings and Om Agrawal proposed a vote of thanks.