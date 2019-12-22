Ujjain: BJP executive president Nadda performs Mahakal darshan

Ujjain: BJP national executive president Jagat Prakash Nadda reached Ujjain on a short stay on Sunday. He worshiped Lord Mahakal. Worship was done by Pt Rajesh Pujari. During this, BJP state president Rakesh Singh also accompanied him.

Nadda, while addressing the media persons, said that Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam is the center of power. A wonderful power and unique energy is obtained only by the sight of Baba Mahakal. Everybody should remain happy in the country, I have prayed to this to Baba today. Nadda said that by coming to this place one gets amazing strength, peace and inspiration. We all engage in the service of the society with positive sentiments and I pray the same for great times ahead. I will do whatever work I can to advance the party under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and with the support of Amit Shah.

During this, a large number of BJP workers and leaders including member of parliament Anil Firojia, Rajya Sabha member Satyanarayan Jatia, district presidents Vivek Joshi (urban) and Bahadur Singh Bormundla (rural), MLAs Paras Jain and Mohan Yadav and mayor Meena Jonwal were among those present.