Ujjain: BJP continues membership drive

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party’s district unit launched membership drive on Thursday under ‘mahasadasyata abhiyan’ in all the reserved wards. The leaders also paid tributes to the stalwart leader Sushma Swaraj.

Party worker Manoj Malviya told that to make new members will be true tribute to the departed leader Sushma Swaraj. MLA Paras Jain also paying respect to Swaraj told that the world will remember Sushma Swaraj for her contribution.

Mayor Meena Jonwal, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, general secretary Suresh Giri, Rajesh Jarwal, Hemant Sen, Paresh Kulkarni, Ravi Parmar, Manish Giri, Pappu Pathan, Vimal Jain, Manoj Rathore, Sanjay Arora, Rinkusingh Choudhary and other leaders also paid their tribute to the departed leader and made many members for the party.