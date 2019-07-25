Ujjain: BJP continues membership drive

Ujjain: The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party continued with its membership drive across the city.

District BJP head Vivek Joshi told that commoners were willingly extending their support for the party by being members of it. He further told that our party workers are going in each ward of the city to inspire commoners to join the party to strengthen the country.

Membership drive in-charge Achala Sharma said that membership drive will last till August 31 in the city. She further informed that MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav, mayor Meena Jonwal, Jagdish Agrawal, Sonu Gehlod, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Iqbalsingh Gandhi, Amey Apte and Sanwar Patel are inspiring youths and other denizens of the city to join the party for making a strong and prosper country.