Ujjain: BJP chalks plan to check misinformation on CAA

Ujjain: Amid prevailing misinformation over Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP has chalked out a strategy to reach out to common men and explain the Act in detail.

The party would organise awareness programmes to spread proper understanding of the Act across the state.

District BJP would also organise awareness programmes across the district, including rural areas. The party organised a meeting under the chairmanship of district BJP head (urban) Vivek Joshi and (rural) Bahadu Sing Bormundla on Friday.

Divisional organisational secretary Jitendra Lateriya said that from January 01 to 20, the party would organise various public awareness programmes to share information about the Act. Joshi and Bormundla said that from January 01 to 10, party worker would organise door-to-door interaction along with hard copies of CAA Act at block levels. The party will also use social media platforms to share information about the Act.

During the meeting MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav, Jagdish Agrawal, mayor Meena Jonwal, Iqbalsingh Gandhi and other workers were present. The meeting was conducted by district general secretary Suresh Giri while vote of thanks was extended by Ashok Katariya.