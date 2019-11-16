Ujjain: BJP bash Rahul Gandhi for misguiding nation in Rafael Deal dispute

Ujjain: After giving clean chit by the apex court to PM Narendra Modi in Rafael deal dispute, district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a protest rally against Congress for misguiding the country in the matter, and tore into the then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his false allegation against PM Modi. The rally was taken under the leadership of district head Vivek Joshi from Shaheed Park to Tower square.

Addressing the rally MP Anil Firojia said “To speak lie loudly is the tradition of Congress, and following this tradition, Rahul Gandhi imposed personal charges on PM Narendra Modi in inter government deal between the two country.” He further said that Rahul should apologise for his lie publicly as the apex court gave clean chit to the government and PM Modi. MLA Paras Jain in his address welcomed the verdict of the apex court.

District BJP head Vivek Joshi, Jagdish Agrawal and mayor Meena Jonwal also addressed the meeting and lambasted the false allegations slapped on the government and PM Modi for Rafael deal by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. The programme was conducted by Suresh Giri and vote of thanks was extended by Om Agrawal.